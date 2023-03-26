OKLAHOMA CITY — Last week the Oklahoma Senate approved several bills related to marijuana operations in the state.
The Senate passed six bills Thursday aimed at improving public safety within the medical marijuana industry. Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said the bills focus on youth access, medical education, product potency, recalls, and other important issues requested by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).
“Medical marijuana was overwhelmingly supported by Oklahoma voters in 2018 but unfortunately numerous safety issues have arisen that must be addressed to ensure these products are prescribed and accessible only for those with true medical needs and conditions,” Garvin said. “These bills will require continuing education for doctors in order to prescribe these products, create guardrails to protect youth, limit dangerous THC levels, and provide additional tools for OMMA to stop illegal activity. These reforms will help better protect legitimate patients and businesses.”
The approved bills included –
• SB 437 – directs the Oklahoma Health Care Authority (OHCA) to create a registry that will be published beginning Jan. 1, 2025, of recommending physicians in compliance with the agency’s initial and continuing medical education requirements. All medical marijuana business employees will also be required to complete these education requirements.
• SB 440 – directs OMMA to create rules limiting the tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) potency of medical marijuana and related products sold in dispensaries to no more than 1,000 mg of delta-9 THC per package for edible products; 5 mg of delta-8 THC or any other THC isomer or analogue that occurs naturally in cannabis per package for edibles; or an action level of 1.0 parts per million of any THC isomer, THC analogue, or any other cannabinoid that does not occur naturally in cannabis per package of edibles. The director may impose further THC limits for edibles for patients under 18 and will limit minors’ access to THC vape products.
• SB 439 – deals with minor patients under the age of 18. It directs OMMA to issue a list of qualifying medical conditions for minors to obtain a medical marijuana license. Physicians will be required to conduct in-person exams of all minor license applicants unless the patient is certified as home-bound. It also provides that the two recommending physicians required to prescribe medical marijuana for minors may not be located at the same physical address. Before prescribing medical marijuana, at least one of the doctors must attest that the minor has been under his or her care or referred to by a physician who has cared for the applicant for at least one year, or not less than five years if the patient has only been seen through telemedicine.
• SB 264 – authorizes OMMA to use secret shoppers to find businesses not complying with the state’s medical marijuana laws and rules.
• SB 645 – requires that any medical marijuana flower, trim, shake, kief, medical marijuana product, or other flower-based product not defined as a concentrate, sold by licensed medical marijuana processors and commercial growers to licensed dispensaries be in pre-packaged form weighing at least half of a gram and no more than three ounces. Medical marijuana flowers may be packaged in nonopaque materials.
• SB 813 – authorizes the OMMA to operate a quality assurance lab to conduct compliance testing of medical marijuana businesses.
The bills now move to the House.
Other marijuana bills receive Senate approval
Other bills were approved by the Senate earlier in the week.
The full Senate approved legislation Monday to address environmental concerns related to marijuana grows. Sen. Joe Newhouse, R- Tulsa, is the author of Senate Bill 808, which authorizes the executive director of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority to order licensees to cease and desist operations if the director finds that an environmental emergency exists.
“Oklahomans are fed up with the bad actors in the marijuana industry, many of whom are here illegally and flaunting our laws, and damaging our environment,” Newhouse said. “Through intentional neglect and refusal to clean up contaminants, run-off, and even human waste, some grows have demonstrated a total lack of stewardship, and they need to be stopped.”
SB 808 moves to the House of Representatives.
Oklahoma’s cities and towns would have greater control over what marijuana businesses are allowed within their municipal limits due to legislation approved Wednesday in the Senate. Senate Bill 801, by Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, would allow municipalities to modify their standard planning and zoning procedures to determine or forbid certain zones or districts for the operation of new marijuana-licensed premises, medical marijuana businesses, or any other premises where marijuana or its by-products are cultivated, processed, stored, or manufactured starting Nov. 1, 2023.
“This measure will give back local control to municipalities. After State Question 788 passed, there was language that kind of muddied the waters as to what municipalities could or couldn’t do,” Coleman explained. “Senate Bill 801 clearly states that a city may zone for grow operations or dispensaries within their city limits as authorized by their city council. This grandfathers in any existing businesses but will permit communities in the future to zone for grows and dispensaries, if they choose to do so.”
SB 801 states that any marijuana business licensed prior to Nov. 1, 2023, will be able to continue operation until they are no longer licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.
The bill will next go to the House.
Senate Bill 475 by Sen. Lonnie Paxton, R-Tuttle, seeks to stop the industry’s proliferation of illegal “straw owners”, sets business restrictions for revoked registrations, and empowers the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control (OBNDD) to suspend suspected fraudulent businesses and assess fines.
SB 475 defines “straw person or party” as a third party who is put up in name only to take part in a medical marijuana business transaction. It provides that if the OBNDD director revokes a registration, the registrant of the land will be required to hold any controlled dangerous substances not impounded or preserved by the agency. None of the held substances can be purchased, distributed, sold, or transferred. If the revocation is finalized, all such controlled dangerous substances will be forfeited to the state or otherwise considered waste and submitted to a licensed waste disposal service.
The bill also authorizes the director to issue a written order to be served on the parties before annulling, conditioning, suspending, or revoking any registration that is believed to be operating inconsistent with current requirements. The written order must specifically state the nature of the violation or basis for the action. The period a registrant has to appear before the director disputing the registration annulment will be increased from 30 to 60 days. All proceedings will be conducted in accordance with the Administrative Procedures Act and the rules and OBNDD regulations without regard to any criminal prosecution or other proceeding.
Finally, the director may issue an order immediately suspending a registration, without notice or a hearing, when there is cause to believe there is imminent danger to public health or safety. They are further authorized to levy a $5,000 per day fine for any violation of federal or Oklahoma law relating to controlled dangerous substances, or rules implemented by the bureau. Upon a registration annulment, revocation, or denial, the director may prohibit the registrant or applicant from reapplying for registration for a period up to five years following the date of the final order.
SB 475 will next be considered in the House of Representatives.