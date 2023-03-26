Jermaine Ford

Jermaine Ford, processing manager at Vertical Vibes, examines some marijuana plants.

 Scott Rains/staff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Last week the Oklahoma Senate approved several bills related to marijuana operations in the state.

The Senate passed six bills Thursday aimed at improving public safety within the medical marijuana industry. Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, said the bills focus on youth access, medical education, product potency, recalls, and other important issues requested by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA).

