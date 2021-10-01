Vision clinics in Southwest Oklahoma will offer complimentary vision care this weekend as part of the second annual Giving Sight Day on Saturday.
Participating optometric physicians and clinics are listed below. Some clinics require appointments and some are first-come, first-serve. The public is encouraged to call the clinic of their choice in advance to inquire as to Giving Sight Day operating hours, reservations and other protocols.
Lawton and area clinics participating include:
Altus:
Dr. Michael Geiger at Geiger Eye Care, 809 E Tamarack, 9 a.m. to noon today, appointment required, call 580-482-1756 to schedule.
Hobart:
Dr. Jesse Wald at True Vision Optometric Group, 212 S Main Street, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, office will be open for walk-in appointments, call 580-726-3301.
Lawton:
Dr. Kevin Steib at Eye Care on Gore, 1415 W. Gore, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. today, call, 580-355-3036 for an appointment.
Dr. Chris Swanson at Complete Eye Care, 4250 Cache Road, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, call 580-355-2020, office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
The day is sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians and its participating members.
The first ever “Giving Sight Day” in 2020 saw OAOP members performing over 350 free eye exams and donating $32,400 of frames and lenses to patients.