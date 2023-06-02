OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt will send Oklahoma National Guard Troops to the Southern Border, the governor announced in a press release late Thursday afternoon.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a call for reinforcements as Texas responds to the ongoing crisis, according to the press release.
“As Governor, the decision to deploy members of the National Guard is not one I take lightly and, as the parent of a deployed soldier, I am acutely aware of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women of our National Guard and their families during deployment. However, I believe it is in the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation to take decisive action to address the federal government’s utter failure to secure our southern border,” Stitt said in a statement. “Republican governors continue to step up to the plate when President Biden refuses to lead; and by deploying our brave National Guard Troops, we are sending a strong message that we remain dedicated to defending our borders and upholding law and order in our nation.”
Stitt is joined by 12 other Republican governors in stating their commitment to helping at the border.
The joint statement reads, in part: “President Biden has abandoned his constitutional responsibility to secure the border and continues to fail to prevent millions of migrants from illegally crossing into our country. The illegal flow of criminals, drugs, and contraband moving across our border create an untenable situation for all states.”
“In response, Republican governors are providing support where Biden failed. The personnel and resources from our states will enhance Governor Abbott’s Operation Lone Star security mission to deter and repel unlawful border crossings along the southern border.”
Republican governors have announced the following resources to supplement Operation Lone Star: 1,305 National Guardsmen and 231 law enforcement personnel.