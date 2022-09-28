Sen. Adam Pugh is the co-chair of the Economic Development and Workforce Working Group that has recommended providing $25 million to the YMCA to expand their child care and after school programs around the state to better serve Oklahoma parents.
“We’ve seen a historic number of employees leave the workforce since the pandemic started, and one of the main reasons given for this is that families either don’t have access to child care or they can’t afford it,” Pugh, R-Edmond, said in a statement. “If we want to strengthen our workforce and economy, we have to ensure working parents have access to affordable care for their kids. The YMCA is a leader in providing high quality care, including food programs, for children and students and this federal funding will help grow their efforts, providing these critical services for more families so they can return to the workforce.”
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS) would administer and oversee the usage of the ARPA funds by the Oklahoma Alliance of YMCAs to expand and improve their child care, out-of-school time, and food program infrastructure. The YMCA’s Child Development Centers are accredited through the National Association of the Education of Young Children and have a 3-Star DHS rating, which is the highest offered by the state for child care programs. The program provides a safe, learning environment for children 6 weeks to 5 years old. The YMCA also offers before and after school programs for students up to age 12, and some locations even up to 15. All programs are offered Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to a press release.
According to OKDHS, 34 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are considered child care deserts with over 55% of Oklahomans having no child care facilities in close proximity to them. Many facilities closed during the pandemic further worsening the problem and, like many other industries, child care programs are struggling to find qualified employees. The Legislature will convene in special session today to appropriate more than $1.5 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal pandemic relief funds, including projects approved last week like the YMCA, along with others approved this past summer by the joint committee.
Pugh also noted that OKDHS is accepting applications for Child Care Desert Startup Grants for new businesses located in identified child care deserts. Applicants may receive a total of $10,000 per child served, based on licensed capacity. An initial $5,000 per child payment will be made at the time of approval, with the remaining $5,000 per child distributed based on enrollment after 12 months. Providers are required to complete an application and provide a Federal Tax Identification/Employer Identification Number. Grants will be available until budgeted funds are depleted, or until July 31, 2023. The agency is also offering $1,000 workforce bonus grants for those who become a licensed Child Care Professional and accept a position with a licensed child care program.