Sen. Adam Pugh is the co-chair of the Economic Development and Workforce Working Group that has recommended providing $25 million to the YMCA to expand their child care and after school programs around the state to better serve Oklahoma parents.

“We’ve seen a historic number of employees leave the workforce since the pandemic started, and one of the main reasons given for this is that families either don’t have access to child care or they can’t afford it,” Pugh, R-Edmond, said in a statement. “If we want to strengthen our workforce and economy, we have to ensure working parents have access to affordable care for their kids. The YMCA is a leader in providing high quality care, including food programs, for children and students and this federal funding will help grow their efforts, providing these critical services for more families so they can return to the workforce.”

