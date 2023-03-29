OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature has passed a trio of bills aimed at addressing the rise of illegal marijuana grow operations in Oklahoma.

The state has witnessed an explosion of marijuana grow operations in the aftermath of Oklahoma’s 2018 legalization of medical marijuana. While many marijuana grow businesses abide by the law, medical marijuana has been a Trojan horse for organized criminals whose illicit activities also include human trafficking, sex trafficking and distribution of deadly drugs like fentanyl. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control estimates that nearly half of the state’s 6,299 marijuana grow operations are illegal, according to a press release.

