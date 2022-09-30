OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature has appropriated $20 million to aid the agriculture industry across the state during the ongoing drought.

House Bill 1006XX designates $20 million to the Emergency Drought Relief Fund from any monies not otherwise appropriated from the General Revenue Fund of the State Treasury. During the regular session in the spring, lawmakers also approved House Bill 2959 to designate $3 million for the fund, according to a press release.

