OKLAHOMA CITY — The House education budget chairman on Wednesday suggested Oklahoma immediately offer teachers relocation and retention bonuses funded by a portion of more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funding available to the public education system.

House Appropriations & Budget Education Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore, suggested the State Department of Education and local districts collaborate to offer $4,000 relocation bonuses for public school teachers who move to Oklahoma and $5,000 retention bonuses for existing teachers who stay here, according to a press release.

