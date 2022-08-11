OKLAHOMA CITY — The House education budget chairman on Wednesday suggested Oklahoma immediately offer teachers relocation and retention bonuses funded by a portion of more than a billion dollars of federal pandemic relief funding available to the public education system.
House Appropriations & Budget Education Subcommittee Chairman Mark McBride, R-Moore, suggested the State Department of Education and local districts collaborate to offer $4,000 relocation bonuses for public school teachers who move to Oklahoma and $5,000 retention bonuses for existing teachers who stay here, according to a press release.
“Teacher shortages are one of the most pressing, immediate education challenges in Oklahoma and across the country,” McBride said in a statement. “Bonuses are a powerful tool to attract and retain teachers amid this national teacher shortage. Money talks, and there is a lot of school money available in Oklahoma right now. Let’s use it to fill this shortage and get our school children more teachers.”
In the past two years, Oklahoma has received $2.3 billion in federal pandemic relief funds through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), of which 44.5 percent has been spent, according to the U.S. Department of Education. About $1.3 billion ESSER dollars remain unallocated at a time Oklahoma, like the rest of the country, is facing a teacher shortage, with districts statewide reporting several open teaching positions as the 2022-2023 school year begins, according to a press release.
ESSER money is controlled by the State Department of Education and local districts, not the Legislature. The agency and districts have announced several initiatives ESSER money will fund, many of which do not address the teacher shortage.
“As well-intentioned as those other initiatives may be, they won’t matter much if the teacher shortage isn’t aggressively reduced. Money in teachers’ pockets will help the shortage immediately. I’m suggesting Oklahoma focus some of this enormous pile of federal education funds on the urgent need to address the teacher shortage. The pandemic contributed to the teacher shortage in Oklahoma and nationally, so these funds are appropriate for this purpose.”
Some Oklahoma school districts are already using the funds as McBride suggests, including Edmond Public Schools, which offered a $1,000 bonus to new teachers or existing teachers returning for the 2022-2023 schools year.
Additional efforts
McBride and other legislators passed several bills last year and in recent years seeking to address the shortage, including:
•House Bill 3564 creates scholarships for students pursuing teaching degrees in Oklahoma who agree to teach five years at an Oklahoma public school, rewarding up to $25,500 in incremental increases each year a student studies and works in an Oklahoma public school.
•HB 4388 authorizes teacher pay raises between $3,000 and $10,000 for specially-certified teachers and one-time awards between $1,500 and $5,000 for teachers in economically disadvantaged or smaller schools by accessing funding from lottery proceeds of over $65 million.
•HB 3658 improves and expedites the teacher certification process.
•Pay increases of $6,100 in 2018 and $1,200 in 2019.
The bulk of those measures are long-term in nature. They are designed to create a strong teacher pipeline so quality educators flow into the education system over the next several years.