OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Human Services has begun accepting online applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling and Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) at OKDHSLive.org.

LIHEAP is offered twice a year for winter heating and summer cooling, in addition to the Energy Crisis Assistance Program offered in mid-March and life-threatening crisis assistance that is available year round. Eligible households already receiving assistance through Oklahoma Human Services can be pre-authorized to receive LIHEAP for the summer cooling period. Households that are not pre-authorized but currently receive assistance through Oklahoma Human Services have been notified by mail and should apply online at OKDHSLive.org.

Recommended for you