Gov. Kevin Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks from the head of a conference table. Lawmakers have stripped Stitt of most of his appointments on a Native American education council.

 Carmen Forman/Oklahoma Voice

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers curtailed Gov. Kevin Stitt’s influence over a board devoted to Native American education as the state’s chief executive continues to feud with tribal leaders. 

Lawmakers stripped Stitt of eight of his nine appointments to the Oklahoma Advisory Council on Indian Education — a lesser known state board that could play a key role in crafting new public school curricula on Native American issues, a priority for state Superintendent Ryan Walters.

