OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Monday creating an Emergency Drought Commission, in response to an ongoing drought in the state.
The commission will consist of the executive director of the Oklahoma Conservative Commission, the Secretary of Agriculture and executive director of the Oklahoma Water Resources Board. The Secretary of Agriculture will be chairman of the commission.
The commission will have the authority to consider requests for projects to be paid for with Emergency Drought Relief Funds, according to the executive order.
“I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who work hard every day to feed our state and our nation,” Stitt said in a statement. “Whether it’s inflation or drought conditions, our agriculture producers have been dealing with some tough challenges this year so I am glad that with the help of the legislature we can help provide this relief.”
“I am always incredibly appreciative of the Governor’s support of Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. Oklahoma agriculture producers have seen extreme drought conditions throughout this year and livestock producers in particular are struggling with lack of pasture, hay and water,” Secretary of Agriculture Blayne Arthur. “I look forward to working with the Emergency Drought Commission to allocate funds that will provide long term solutions to farmers and ranchers to help mitigate the impact of drought now and into the future.”