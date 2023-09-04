Oklahoma Human Services

The Human Services Center is located at 10 SW 2nd Street in Lawton.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

 OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Human Services will move much of its staff out of large, dilapidated office buildings into smaller, more centrally located facilities.

Once the transition is complete within the next year, many DHS offices will feel less like government buildings and more like Apple stores, one agency official said.

