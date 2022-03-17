WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s speech before the U.S. Congress and urged the Biden administration to send all available military aid to Ukraine as quickly as possible:
“This morning began with one of the most moving speeches I’ve ever heard from a foreign leader. His message, both in Ukrainian and English, came through loud and clear: The United States must do more, and do more now.
“President Zelenskyy called for President Biden to meet the moment. Zelenskyy himself has clearly risen to the occasion.
“This half-measure by the president does not rise to the occasion. Instead of announcing $3 billion in new immediate military aid to the Ukrainians — which he has the authority to do — President Biden announced only $800 million. While the equipment in this package includes much of what my Republican colleagues and I recommended in our letter to the president yesterday, it’s not enough. We can and must send more now. This is why Congress doubled the administration’s request from $1.5 billion to $3 billion, and why we called upon the administration to send all $3 billion without delay.
“Most Oklahomans, like myself, remember the role the Oklahoma National Guard played over the years ensuring the Ukrainian military was ready for battle. I spoke with the Commander of European Command, General Wolters, earlier today, and he said he was very impressed with how the Ukrainian military is using what we’ve already provided to repel Russia’s forces — they just need more. President Zelenskyy was clear that he has an urgent need, and this administration needs to act now to use all of the funds Congress has provided.
“I’ve been clear that we should have been sending much more military aid to the Ukrainians, with more training, for more than a year. President Biden didn’t do that, and now we’re rushing to deliver aid just in time. I hope President Biden doesn’t miss this opportunity to rise to the occasion and ensure the Ukrainians have what they need to keep fighting Russian aggression.”
Fourth Dist. Congressman Tom Cole also pledged his support to the nation of Ukraine.
“For nearly three weeks now, the world has watched President Zelenskyy and thousands of brave Ukrainians heroically defend their home against a tyrant’s attempted takeover,” said Cole. “This morning, President Zelenskyy addressed the United States Congress to ask for more strategic support. His message was compelling and resolute: Ukraine needs our support.
“Since Putin’s unprovoked invasion and ruthless war began, freedom loving people around the world have rallied to show their support for the Ukrainian people. Although the United States, our NATO allies and partners have taken steps to punish Putin’s behavior through sanctions, the fact of the matter is that innocent Ukrainian lives are being claimed every day. The humanitarian crisis continues to worsen, and there are cities in ruin from land warfare on the European continent on a scale unseen since World War II.
“As an ardent defender of freedom, it is critical that the United States support Ukraine in their most dire hour and send a clear message to Vladimir Putin that America will not stand for his lawless behavior. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on the specifics of how and when to help Ukraine in their fight for freedom, but I would challenge any lawmaker to say they left that meeting today without knowing that it is the right thing to do.”