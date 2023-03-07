77th Army Band

 Courtesy photo

The Cameron University Concert Band and 77th Army Band will team up to present “Oklahoma Connections,” a concert featuring music inspired by the Sooner State.

Slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the University Theatre, the concert is open to the public at no charge.