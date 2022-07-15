Oklahoma Congressmen Frank Lucas and Tom Cole released statements after the House passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of Fiscal Year 2023 on Thursday. Both Congressmen supported the Act.
H.R. 7900, the National Defense Authorization Act of Fiscal Year 2023, includes language that funds the renovations and upgrades to Altus Air Force Base’s South Gate, which will provide additional anti-terrorism/force protection.
The bill also authorizes the President’s full request for the procurement and maintenance of the KC-46, according to the statement.
The legislation authorizes funding for military personnel, readiness and operations and includes provisions that support the missions at Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City and Fort Sill in Lawton, which are both located in the Fourth District of Oklahoma, according to Cole’s statement.
“For the second year in a row, the House Armed Services Committee rejected President Biden’s proposed defense budget number and authorized a better, higher number to more adequately fund our national defense,” Cole said. “If enacted, the increased funding authorized in this bill would go a long way toward ensuring that America’s military is ready to confront any challenge and rightly provide our service members with the largest pay raise in history at 4.6 percent. Although there is more work ahead to arrive at a final NDAA that can reach the president’s desk, I am encouraged by the House’s starting position, which sends a clear message that, in this dangerous world, America is committed to providing for our national defense as well as offering our allies the support they need to protect themselves.”
“The National Defense Authorization Act not only focuses on ensuring our Armed Forces are the best equipped and trained in the world, it also modernizes and invests in emerging technologies such as hypersonic weapons and autonomous system — investments that are critical to combat the growing threat of China, Russia, and terrorists across the globe,” Lucas said. “Furthermore, the bill provides a 4.6 percent pay raise for servicemembers and expands benefits for military spouses and families. And to counteract the effects of rising inflation, the National Defense Authorization Act includes a 2.4 percent bonus to enlisted members and provides an additional $500 million for housing allowances to offset the cost of rising rents.”