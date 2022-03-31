OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton Dist. 62 Rep. Daniel Pae is one of two state legislators to receive an award from the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women.
Pae and Sen. Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, will receive the 2022 Guardian Award. They will be recognized and presented the awards at the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 29 at the Omni Hotel in Oklahoma City.
Created in 2010, the Guardian Award recognizes Oklahoma legislative, executive, and judicial officials who have made significant contributions to guarding, protecting, and preserving the rights of women and families. Pae and Weaver are being honored for their advocacy against human trafficking, according to a press release.
In 2019, Pae was elected to serve House District 62, which includes Lawton and Fort Sill, his hometown. As a newly elected representative, he was elected by the Millennial Action Project as one of two leaders of the bipartisan 2022 Criminal Justice Reform Advisory Council. Since college, Pae has advocated against human trafficking. Recently he co- authored several pieces of legislation targeted at reducing and/or eliminating human trafficking in Oklahoma.
“I am humbled to be a recipient of the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women’s 2022 Guardia Award,” Pae said in a statement. “For the past four years in the state Legislature, I have done my best to advocate for victims of domestic violence, children in difficult situations at home, and victims of sex trafficking. One of the laws I am most proud of is SB 200, which allows victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, or stalking to terminate their lease agreement without paying a penalty and move to a safer environment. It has been an honor working with the OCSW on implementing the policy recommendations from the White Paper on Human Trafficking drafted by Melissa Eick and Lucy Mahaffey. I look forward to continuing to work with OCSW on women’s issues in the years to come.”
Weaver was elected in 2018 to serve Senate District 24, in Cleveland County, including Moore. He is the only senator to serve as former director of a state agency, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control. Since 2014, he has been a leader in educating Oklahomans about the realities of human trafficking. His commitment to presenting information about various forms of human trafficking and its prevalence in rural, urban, and suburban areas, has drawn statewide awareness to the crime.