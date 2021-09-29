OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will begin offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster shots today under Emergency Use Authorization.
This decision follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) authorization and CDC recommendation for a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months after their primary series for people ages 65 and older and residents in long-term care settings, and ages 50-64 with underlying medical conditions. People age 18-49 with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risk, while those ages 18-64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster, based on their individual benefits and risks.
Currently, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been authorized as a booster shot.
The VA Medical Center will begin offering the vaccines today to veterans and employees, prioritizing those who are 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people age 50-64 with underlying conditions. It also will offer the booster to veterans, their spouses, caregivers and CHAMPVA recipients under the authority of the Saves Lives Act, as supply and capacity permits.
Veterans who receive care in VA and are due for booster shots will be identified and contacted by schedulers, starting with those at highest risk. They will be advised of the recommended booster shots and asked if they would like to be scheduled into the COVID vaccine clinic.
Veterans eligible for the booster who want to schedule an appointment or who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of VA, as well as persons who received a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in VA for whom we don’t have records of their high-risk condition, may contact the VA vaccine clinic scheduling line at (405) 456-7119.
Veterans eligible for the booster also can choose to walk into the OKC VA Medical Center Health Wing COVID vaccine clinic during open hours, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, although scheduling an appointment may reduce waiting times.
The CDC also said that people may receive the COVID-19 and flu vaccines at the same time.