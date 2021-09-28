In this December 2020 file photo, Phlebotomist Dracena Harbin prepares to insert a needle into a vein in Staff Sgt. Asher Hisaiah’s arm at Rinehart Fitness Center. Hisaiah voluntarily opted for a COVID-19 antibody test via blood draw.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is relaunching its COVID-19 antibody testing program.
The test will provide donors with an additional piece of health information, similar to the existing health screenings typically provided to all donors, the Blood Institute said in a press release.
Discovering if an individual had a previously unknown COVID-19 infection is beneficial in the event of future health concerns, according to the Institute.
“We have heard the call from a lot of our donors who have been wanting this,” Executive Director Christi Chambers said. “We are also administering A1c testing for diabetes screening. So our donors are going to get a through health check when donating blood.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute performed antibody testing earlier in the pandemic, beginning in July 2020 and extending through May of this year. During that initial testing period, nearly 300,000 tests were completed, with a 16 percent positivity rate.
In addition to the COVID-19 antibody results and an A1c screening, blood donors also receive information on blood pressure and cholesterol.
The blood supply in Oklahoma — as with the rest of the nation — remains at critical levels, as demand for blood products continues to soar and donors are not yet back at pre-pandemic giving levels. Blood is needed every two seconds and has no substitute, according to the Institute.
The institute supports the inventory for patients in more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide. Donating blood takes about an hour and can save the lives of up to three local patients.
Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org. More information on Oklahoma Blood Institute can be found at obi.org.