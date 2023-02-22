OKLAHOMA CITY — Senate Bill 397 was approved by the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.

The bill, authored by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, would require school and public libraries to label books and other materials as elementary, junior high, under 16, or juniors and seniors. After receiving these designations, the materials would be placed in their respective sections, so students are only able to access books that are appropriate for their age, according to a press release.

