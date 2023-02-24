OKLAHOMA CITY — Attorney General Gentner Drummond withdrew an opinion Friday issued by his predecessor, stating that the Opinion “misuses the concept of religious liberty by employing it as a means to justify state-funded religion.”

In one of his final acts in office, then-Attorney General John O’Connor issued the Dec. 1, 2022, opinion in response to a request by Rebecca Wilkinson, the executive director of the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board (SVCSB). Drummond notified Wilkinson of his decision to withdraw the Opinion in a letter to her.

Recommended for you