Officers terminated for December 2021 shooting By Scott Rains scott.rains@swoknews.com Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago

The City of Lawton is terminating two Lawton Police officers for their roles in the Dec. 5, 2021, shooting death of a Lawton man.In a statement released Friday afternoon from the Office of City Manager Michael Cleghorn, following "careful consideration," officers Nathan Ronan and Robert Hinkle were terminated from their posts.The decision followed an administrative investigation conducted by the department's Internal Affairs division.The early-December incident around 8:30 p.m. at 1806 NW Lincoln resulted in the death of Quadry Sanders, 29, of Lawton. Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Tags Homicide 2021