OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority announced a $2 million allocation to the state Office of Juvenile Affairs to fund statewide evidence-based substance abuse interventions.
State law requires part of Oklahoma’s medical marijuana excise tax revenue to fund anti-drug and rehabilitation programs. The $2 million for OJA’s research-based program comes from that funding. Licensed medical marijuana patients and caregivers pay the excise tax, plus state and local sales taxes, when making purchases at dispensaries, according to a press release.
The $2 million allocation is included in Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority’s fiscal year 2022 budget. Office of Juvenile Affairs will provide quarterly project reports to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, according to a press release.
Office of Juvenile Affairs will use the funds to provide an innovative, evidence-based intervention program called Functional Family Therapy. Office of Juvenile Affairs is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to bring this treatment to Oklahoma to address adolescent substance abuse and the underlying behavioral health conditions that lead teens to misuse. It is a leading treatment supported by the federal Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention. Functional Family Therapy is being implemented in 45 states and 10 countries, according to a press release.
Functional Family Therapy is a family-based intervention meaning that adults also benefit alongside their teen.
“FFT allows eligible youth to be treated in the community,” OJA Executive Director Rachel Holt said in a press release. “Treating young people in their own homes with their families has shown to have better outcomes instead of sending them to an out-of-home placement. Investing in the right treatments makes our communities safer because it meets the youth’s needs and demonstrates decreased recidivism.”
Outcomes of Functional Family Therapy have led to decreased substance abuse, safer communities by decreasing juvenile recidivism, while also allowing youth to be treated in the community due to the specialized program, according to a press release. Additionally, the model has an expansion that has demonstrated positive outcomes to keep families together during child welfare involvement. When Ohio adopted Functional Family Therapy, it resulted in a 56 percent reduction in youth being placed outside of the home and substantially decreased the amount of subsequent serious and violent crime. The Functional Family Therapy program also has been shown to be fiscally responsible. Across Ohio, the program costs about $5,000 per youth compared to spending $200,000 to place a youth to the Ohio Department of Youth Services, according to a press release.
A request for proposals process will identify the clinicians who will receive the training made possible by this funding.