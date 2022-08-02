OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that nursing staff would soon see the largest pay increase in the history of the agency.
Compensation increases will range from 10-23 percent and will provide LPNs, RNs, APRNs, and PAs with an average yearly increase of $12,385 per nurse. The raises are also being used to institute uniform pay rates across positions where variations presently exist. Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs leadership sought funding for nursing raises through a legislative funding request and through the ARPA grant process.
The projected effective date for the salary increases is Aug. 28.
Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs leadership has introduced several new initiatives over the past year in an effort to bridge the gap between the state and private sector compensation levels, according to a press release. Referral incentives, skill-based pay for advanced training or certifications, and student loan repayment programs have all seen considerable staff participation.
“ODVA is extremely grateful for the legislative support of Sen. Roger Thompson and Rep. Kevin Wallace, Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, for appropriating $1.276M for nursing recruiting and retention that has made meaningful raises possible," Executive Director Joel Kintsel said in a statement. "This is a critical component of our post-pandemic business recovery efforts for our State Veterans Homes.”
Future phases will address compensation for other caregivers to include PCAs/CNAs and CMAs.