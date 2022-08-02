Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs announced Tuesday that nursing staff would soon see the largest pay increase in the history of the agency.

Compensation increases will range from 10-23 percent and will provide LPNs, RNs, APRNs, and PAs with an average yearly increase of $12,385 per nurse. The raises are also being used to institute uniform pay rates across positions where variations presently exist. Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs leadership sought funding for nursing raises through a legislative funding request and through the ARPA grant process.