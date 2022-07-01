Freedom Fest map

A map showing the path of this year’s Freedom Fest Parade, from McMahon Memorial Auditorium to Elmer Thomas Park’s 6th Street entrance. Areas for public parking are indicated in pink.

 Courtesy of Lawton Arts and Humanities Division

The City of Lawton said Friday morning that there will be no road closures today for the Freedom Festival.

However, some roads will be closed on Saturday morning for the parade.

Tags

Recommended for you