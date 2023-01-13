CYRIL — Authorities confirmed that two people are in custody, one in Arizona, in relation to the case of a missing 4-year-old Cyril girl.
Reports are in that one of the arrests is for first-degree murder.
The Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday morning that Ivon Adams, 36, was taken into custody Thursday for child neglect and flight from justice warrants.
According to a report from Arizona's Family, powered by KTVK 3TV and KPHO CBS 5 News, Ivon Adams was taken into custody on a felony warrant for murder. He was arrested around 5 p.m. Thursday in Phoenix, Ariz. The felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma was for first-degree murder and child neglect, according to the report.
The warrant affidavit cited evidence for the homicide charge being located from Ivon Adams' cellphone, according to KTUL TV in Tulsa.
The Constitution has reached out to the The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) for confirmation of the murder warrant.
Ivon Adams appeared before a judge Friday afternoon, where he waived his right to an extradition hearing. Oklahoma law enforcement has 30 days to pick him up.
Ivon Adams and his wife, Alysia Adams, 31, are behind bars for allegations they neglected Athena Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister that culminated with Athena being missing since at least Tuesday. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) said Ivon and Alysia Adams were the children's caretakers.
As of 6 p.m. Friday, no charges had been filed in the Caddo County District Court, jurisdiction for the allegations.
Athena’s sister approached a postal carrier on Tuesday afternoon across the street from the home where the sisters had been staying at 225 W. Nebraska in Cyril. The postal worker notified Cyril police and law enforcement has been working on the case since then.
Alysia Adams was taken into custody of the Caddo County Detention Center at 4:12 p.m. Thursday for the child neglect allegation, jail records indicate.
Athena and her sister have been in the Adams’ care for an undetermined amount of time. Ivon Adams took the couple’s four children with him to Arizona on Jan. 6, according to investigators.
It is unclear who Athena and her sister were supposed to be staying with before the 4-year-old went missing.
The OSBI said the older girl wasn’t in need of medical attention. She is now in custody of the State of Oklahoma.
Following days of searching the community, Athena remains missing.
Law enforcement served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at the home and conducted a search. On Thursday night, an SUV was seen being taken from the home by law enforcement.
The location of the girls’ biological parents “remains under investigation," according to the OSBI.
Athena has limited verbal capacity. She was last seen wearing a pink butterfly hoodie and pink pants, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds.
Members of the Cyril community have raised a $1,000 reward for “information leading to the recovery of Athena Brownfield and/or the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.”
Also, an account has been established for the benefit of Athena and Adina, her sister, at the First National Bank & Trust of Chickasha in Cyril. Anyone who wants to donate can also do so at the branch in Chickasha.
If you have any information about Athena’s whereabouts, call 911 or contact the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.