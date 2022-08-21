New STARBASE Oklahoma classroom opens at Fort Sill

Steven Schraner, deputy director of STARBASE Oklahoma — Fort Sill, Melanie Powers, STARBASE Oklahoma business manager, and James Skrapka, director STARBASE Oklahoma, cut the ribbon at the new STARBASE Oklahoma classroom at Fort Sill, Thursday, Aug. 11. STARBASE Oklahoma, a program sponsored by the Department of Defense and administered by the Oklahoma Military Department, focuses on introducing fifth grade students to science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on experiments done in a classroom setting.

 Oklahoma National Guard photo by Pfc. Haden Tolbert

OKLAHOMA CITY — STARBASE Oklahoma welcomed its teachers across the state during a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the newest classroom located at Fort Sill, Oklahoma on Thursday.

STARBASE Oklahoma, a program sponsored by the Department of Defense and administered by the Oklahoma Military Department, focuses on introducing fifth-grade students to science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on experiments done in a classroom setting.

