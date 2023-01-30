Duncan Police Chief Bo Walker

DUNCAN — Bo Walker has been named chief of police for the Duncan Police Department.

“It is a privilege to appoint Maj. Bo Walker to serve as the new police chief for our great city,” said City Manager Kimberly Meek. “Chief Walker possesses a thorough understanding of the issues and priorities currently affecting our community. He continues to lead and inspire our police department personnel and will continue to be instrumental in implementing programs and initiatives that increase public trust.”