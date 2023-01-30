DUNCAN — Bo Walker has been named chief of police for the Duncan Police Department.
“It is a privilege to appoint Maj. Bo Walker to serve as the new police chief for our great city,” said City Manager Kimberly Meek. “Chief Walker possesses a thorough understanding of the issues and priorities currently affecting our community. He continues to lead and inspire our police department personnel and will continue to be instrumental in implementing programs and initiatives that increase public trust.”
To ensure a successful transition to a new chief in 2023 Walker, a 31-year law enforcement veteran, served as Acting Chief beginning in mid-November 2022 under the guidance of Chief Danny Ford until Ford’s retirement Dec. 15, 2022. The City of Duncan launched a nationwide recruitment, with applications accepted until Dec. 5 and followed the closing date with a multi-step screening and interview process from a pool of excellent candidates, according to a press release.
Prior to serving as acting chief, Walker served in other leadership roles within Duncan Police Department, including Second in Command of the administration of personnel and operations of Duncan Police Department. He also provided direct oversight and operational management of the Detective Division, Patrol Division and Communications Division. He served as Incident Commander on emergency incidents and assisted with policy development and functioned as a Drug Recognition Expert. He previously supervised Patrol Division, Advanced Accident Team, Dive Team, and Lake Patrol. He is the Special Response Team Commander and provides threat assessment, on scene delegation and leadership at emergency sites, according to a press release.
“It is an honor to be selected for the chief’s position," Walker said in a statement. "We have a great department because of the employees that work for our organization and because of the support of our community. I am proud to be a part of the Duncan Police Department, which I view as the best in the state, and possibly the nation.”
Walker previously assisted and responded with Ada Police Department, City of Medford Police Department, and the City of Comanche Police Department prior to his service with City of Duncan Police Department.