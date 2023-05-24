The Comanche County Chief District Judge has determined that two former Lawton police officers charged with a 2021 shooting death will face a different judge for their preliminary hearing.

On Wednesday, Judge Scott D. Meaders ruled on a motion made by Gary James, of Oklahoma City, to disqualify Special District Judge Christine Galbraith from presiding over the preliminary hearing for his clients, Nathan Michael Ronan and Robert Leslie Hinkle. The decision followed a May 18 hearing to determine who would preside over the case.

