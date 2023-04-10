Quanah Parker surrender

This ledger painting by Virginia Stroud depicts Quanah Parker’s surrender to Col. Ranald MacKenzie in 1875. It is one of many works of art on display at The Wigwam Gallery in Altus.

 Courtesy photo

ALTUS — A new exhibit at The Wigwam Gallery in Altus features 16 works of art from 14 different artists as it examines the concept of transformation, both literally and figuratively.

“Transform” invites viewers to consider how the only constant in life is change. Featured media includes bronze, oil and acrylic paintings, gouache, photo, ink and watercolor.

