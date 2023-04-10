ALTUS — A new exhibit at The Wigwam Gallery in Altus features 16 works of art from 14 different artists as it examines the concept of transformation, both literally and figuratively.
“Transform” invites viewers to consider how the only constant in life is change. Featured media includes bronze, oil and acrylic paintings, gouache, photo, ink and watercolor.
“Spring shifts us from dormancy towards growth, from winter to warmth, and from long nights to longer days. Seasonal shifts bring the opportunity to reflect on the rhythm of change in our own lives,” said Jarrod Fergeson in describing the exhibit. Fergeson is director of NBC’s art collection and curator of this exhibit.
Exhibit highlights include:
•“Vertigoat,” a bronze sculpture by Tim Cherry that shows a goat becoming one with a cliff.
•Photographer Mike Mergen’s images of polling places that showcase unremarkable locations as places where remarkable change can begin through voting.
•A ledger painting by Virginia Stroud that depicts historic change with Quanah Parker’s surrender to Col. Ranald MacKenzie in 1875.
•A contemporary painting by David Crismon that calls back to the 17th century but references technological glitches.
The exhibit is designed to make people think and interpret the art against their own lives’ transformations, according to a press release. The exhibit may be viewed by appointment during regular hours on weekdays by calling the bank at (580) 477-1100 for appointment. The Wigwam Gallery is located at 121 W Commerce, next door to NBC’s location in downtown Altus. The exhibit will be on display until June 30.
See more about the exhibit and photos of the art at nbcwigwam.art.
NBC Oklahoma is a $900 million state bank with seven locations across Oklahoma. It is an Oklahoma-owned bank. Member FDIC.
NBC has a collection of private art on display at each of its banks. The bank also has the Wigwam Gallery in Altus, used to promote Oklahoma artists and art and to host events for some nonprofit institutions. NBC Chairman Ken Fergeson has a lifelong interest in art and a personal mission to support artists and the arts as an essential part of strong communities.
For information about the gallery, current exhibits or NBC Oklahoma’s art, contact Jarrod Fergeson, director of NBC’s art collection, at jfergeson@nbcok.com or (405) 748-9100. See more at nbcwigwam.art or nbc.bank/art.