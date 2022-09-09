COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is making its case for the public, 12-and-older, to get boosted for COVID-19 with new, reformulated booster mRNA vaccines to tackle the original form of the virus as well as its newer omicron variant.

Billy Sizemore with the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5, which covers 10 counties in Southwest Oklahoma, announced the Tuesday arrival of the new vaccination boosters during a meeting Wednesday of the Comanche County/Lawton Local Emergency Planning Committee.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

