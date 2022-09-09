The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is making its case for the public, 12-and-older, to get boosted for COVID-19 with new, reformulated booster mRNA vaccines to tackle the original form of the virus as well as its newer omicron variant.
Billy Sizemore with the Oklahoma State Department of Health District 5, which covers 10 counties in Southwest Oklahoma, announced the Tuesday arrival of the new vaccination boosters during a meeting Wednesday of the Comanche County/Lawton Local Emergency Planning Committee.
The vaccines from Pfizer/BionTech and Moderna are intended to increase protection against the latest virus mutations as well as stave off hospitalizations and deaths.
Sizemore invited everyone to take advantage of this immunity booster as COVID cases remain an issue. On Wednesday, there were 288 reported cases of Coronavirus in Comanche County, he said.
Comanche County has about a 63 percent vaccination rate, according to Sizemore. With impending cooler temperatures and the arrival of flu season, he said it’s important to get inoculated against both viruses. Those most affected continue to have comorbidities leading to higher hospitalizations, he said.
For members of the public who have been more recently vaccinated or recently were infected by COVID-19, you should probably wait around three months before receiving your booster, according to the CDC. A peer-reviewed study suggested that receiving a booster within two months of infection doesn’t add much protection. The body’s immune system’s antibody factories are already producing their own response to the virus or vaccine.
The new booster shots offer some improvements to the older boosters. They are expected to reduce the risk of transmission, according to the CDC. It is hoped the need for booster shots will stretch from the current four to six months to annually.
The CDC notes that getting the COVID-19 booster and a flu shot at the same time doesn’t affect the effectiveness of either.
Sizemore said the shots are available at the county health departments. Efforts are currently underway to set up booster stations at other community locations in the coming days. Major retail pharmacies have begun offering appointments for the new shots.