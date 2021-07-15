The Native American Cultural Studies Program will have a Native American Summer Art Market from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Fort Sill Apache Hotel Casino, 2315 E. Gore. Admission is free and doors will open to the public at 9a.m.
Visitors will find original artwork and handmade crafts by several local tribal artists.
Eleanor McDaniel, program director, is extending an invitation to Native Artists interested in showing their work. Booth space is available on a first-come first-serve basis. Booth fee is $50 and space is limited. Vendors can began setting up at 8 a.m. Featured artists will be Comanche artists Joyce Nevaquayah Harris, Nicole Hatfield and Calvert Nevaquaya who will also be performing traditional flute music throughout the event.
Call McDaniel, 580 483-6864.