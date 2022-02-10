The local members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Lawton, Oklahoma Branch #6131 will host the NAACP’s 113th Founders Day celebration on Saturday.

Because of health safety concerns, the in-person event will be held virtually at noon at https://www.facebook.com/LawtonOKNAACP, according to local Branch President Will Scott.

The Founders Day celebration is a free virtual community event open to the public.