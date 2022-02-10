NAACP Founders Day Celebration to be virtual Feb 10, 2022 Feb 10, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The local members of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Lawton, Oklahoma Branch #6131 will host the NAACP’s 113th Founders Day celebration on Saturday.Because of health safety concerns, the in-person event will be held virtually at noon at https://www.facebook.com/LawtonOKNAACP, according to local Branch President Will Scott.The Founders Day celebration is a free virtual community event open to the public. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People Celebration Lawton Company Branch Event Will Scott Virtual Community Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists