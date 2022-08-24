FORT GIBSON — Fort Gibson Historic Site will host a living history program next month based on the history of musket firearms and musket demonstrations.
The program will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, and Saturday, Sept. 10.
Muskets were an important tool for soldiers and civilians in the region. The staff at Fort Gibson will detail the variety and use of muskets at the time period during which Fort Gibson was active. The program will include safe firing demonstrations and a presentation of the precise use and maintenance of the musket, according to a press release.
Demonstrations and programs are free with regular admission. This program will be conducted at the log palisade located on the corner of Ash and Lee Streets. Other buildings open for touring are the Commissary, Bakehouse, Magazine and Barracks, as well as the many furnished rooms located within the palisade walls.
Call 918-478-4088 for more information.
Fort Gibson Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark, is located at 907 N. Garrison Avenue in Fort Gibson. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for students aged 5–18. Active-duty military and veterans with military ID, as well as members of the OHS with membership card, enjoy free admission. Please call 918-478-4088 for more information.
Fort Gibson Historic Site is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.