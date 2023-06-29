Investigators say carelessness with another person’s gun led to the shooting and killing of Keelin Kennedy on Sunday morning.

Henry Pohawpatchoko, 20, of Cache, made his initial appearance Wednesday afternoon in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree murder, records indicate. The charge is punishable by between 10 years to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

