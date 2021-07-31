As of 8 p.m. Saturday Public Utilities reports that water has been restored to residents, though processes of some repairs are still ongoing. There were a total of nine water line breaks in full.
The City of Lawton Public Utilities department has reported there have been multiple water line breaks since 3 a.m. Saturday morning in the area around Northwest 67th Street. According to the city website at of 1 p.m. certain residences around the Northwest 67th Street area have been or may be without water until repairs are made. Several repairs have already been made. In addition to City personnel making repairs, contractors are being contacted to assist in repair efforts also. There is currently no overall estimated time of repair. Any updates to the situation will be posted on the City of Lawton webpage, https://www.lawtonok.gov/alerts/water-issues.