Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
File photo

The Mt. Scott roadway in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge was closed Monday after structural damage was found.

The road will be temporarily closed to vehicles. Pedestrian and bicycle access will remain open, though closure of the road to all users will occur for short durations over the next two weeks while crews conduct repairs, according to a press release. All closures will be posted at the base of the mountain when in effect.

Recommended for you