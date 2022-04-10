Jerry and Rita Matthiesen

Jerry and Rita Matthiesen

Jerry and Rita Matthiesen, Lawton, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering in February.

Jerry and the former Rita Messick were married March 3, 1962, at First Baptist Church in Mountain Park.

Jerry served in the Navy from 1956-1960. Then he was an X-ray tech/surgery tech for Lawton Urology until his retirement in 2004.

Rita was employed by Southwestern Bell/AT&T as a telephone operator/engineer from 1960-1992.

They have three children: Dana Manning, Evansville, Ind., Darla and husband, Michael Perdieu, Lawton, and Angela and husband, Eric Baer, Dallas; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.