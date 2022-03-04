More than 300 soldiers coming to Fort Sill Mar 4, 2022 Mar 4, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gary Reddin/staff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lawton-Fort Sill has gained some new residents in the form of 387 soldiers from the Army’s 4th Battalion 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.The battalion uncased its colors for the first time in 50 years on Friday morning, marking the addition of the battalion to the Fort Sill community.Known as the Fighting Aces, the battalion was last active during the Vietnam War, and several veterans from its last activation were on hand to witness its return.The battalion is the first Manuever Short range Air Defense unit in the continental Unites States and only the second to be activated by the U.S. Army.While the battalion houses 387 solders, their end goal is 543 soldiers, almost all of which will be new to the Lawton-Fort sill community, according to Lt. Col. Alex Corby, the battalion commander. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Battalion Fort Sill Military Lawton Regiment Resident Soldier Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists