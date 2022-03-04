Fort Sill gains new battalion
Gary Reddin/staff

Lawton-Fort Sill has gained some new residents in the form of 387 soldiers from the Army’s 4th Battalion 60th Air Defense Artillery Regiment.

The battalion uncased its colors for the first time in 50 years on Friday morning, marking the addition of the battalion to the Fort Sill community.

Known as the Fighting Aces, the battalion was last active during the Vietnam War, and several veterans from its last activation were on hand to witness its return.

The battalion is the first Manuever Short range Air Defense unit in the continental Unites States and only the second to be activated by the U.S. Army.

While the battalion houses 387 solders, their end goal is 543 soldiers, almost all of which will be new to the Lawton-Fort sill community, according to Lt. Col. Alex Corby, the battalion commander.