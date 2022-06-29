Vote

The following election results were inadvertently left out of Wednesday's paper.

CADDO COUNTY

Commissioner Dist. 1

Mike Belter, 443 (51.15 percent)

James Brown, 209. (24.13 percent)

Bobby Lynn, 214. (24.71 percent)

County Commissioner Dist. 3

Mark Taylor, 279 (45.51 percent)

Robert Weaver, 334 (54.49 percent)

State Sen. District 26

JJ Stitt, 1,871, (19.73 percent)

Darcy Jech, 4,054 (42.76 percent)

Brady Butler, 3,556 (37.51 percent.

There will be a runoff between Jech and Butler since neither received 50 percent plus one.

State Rep. Dist. 55

Jeff Sawatzky, 1,619 (37.98 percent)

Nick Archer, 2,295 (53.84 percent)

Tad Boone, 349 (8.19 percent)

STEPHENS COUNTY

State Representative Dist. 50

Jennifer Sengstock, 853, (22.27 percent)

Marcus McEntire, 2,337, (61 percent)

Deborah Campbell, 641 (16.73 percent)

