OKLAHOMA CITY – Lawton and Altus legislators are among the members appointed to a tax reform working group by Senate President Pro Tempre Greg Treat.
Treat said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, and Sen. Brent Howard, R-Altus, are two of the six members of a task force charged with studying proposals associated with the Oklahoma Legislature’s ongoing special session. He said the group’s work will be focused on “meaningful discussion” of tax reform, to include an in-depth examination of proposed reforms and the impacts on citizens and the state as a whole.
Other members are Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair; Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City; Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville; and Dave Rader, R-Tulsa, the committee’s chair. Senate Majority Floor Leader Greg McCortney, R-Ada, and Senate Appropriations Chair Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, will serve as ex-officio members.
“We’re committed to a serious, mature conversation about tax reform, conducted in a thoughtful way,” Treat said. “Oklahomans are facing economic challenges as a result of the failed policies of the Biden administration — our response must be methodical, taking into account not just the immediate picture, but how proposed changes could impact our state in the long run.
“Our focus is on policy over politics, and I appreciate our members’ willingness to serve as we conduct a thorough, thoughtful study.”