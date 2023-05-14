The fourth installment of Let’s Talk About It will be held at 6 p.m. May 18 at Cameron University McMahon Centennial Complex Room 211-212.
The theme for this year’s discussion is the cowboy life, discussing Western American and cowboy culture. The last series participants decided on this contrasting focus to the previous series covering Native American Culture.
Cameron University Professor Judy Neale continues this series with “Monte Walsh”, written by Jack Schaefer.
Neale taught high school for eight years. While teaching, she completed her Ph.D. at Texas Woman’s University. She came to Cameron University in 1989 and served 25 years before retiring in 2015 as a full-time professor.
Initially published in 1963, the story of “Monte Walsh” explores the cowboy lives of best friends Monte Walsh and Chet Rollins. Monte Walsh, partial to pretty women, gambling, and practical jokes, doesn’t have to look far to find trouble. H best friend, Chet, is always there to post bail or quickly get Monte out of town.
As Monte grows older and the West inevitably changes, he resists changing with it, forcing the two best friends to part ways to pursue new ways of life.
The last book in the Let’s Talk About It series is “Lonesome Dove”.
Copies of the books may be picked up at the Arts & Humanities Division Office, 801 NW, Ferris, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call (580)-581-3470 or learn more at swokarts.com.