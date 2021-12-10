A red flag warning couldn’t have been more fitting for a red-letter day.
With steady winds over 20 mph and frequent gusts ranging towards 50 mph Friday afternoon, it wouldn’t take much to ignite a catastrophe.
That’s what happened behind a home east of the intersection of Southeast 90th Street and Coombs Road when a blown transformer sparked what quickly developed into a monstrous wildfire shortly after 2 p.m. Lack of recent moisture made the blond grassland ripe tinder, awaiting ignition.
With winds driving from the southwest, the northeast trajectory of the fast-growing fire sent it on its way to consume over 1,600 acres, according to Comanche County Emergency Management. By 6:30 p.m., the fire was reported active but contained.
A path of blackened grass led from the ignition and through a cattle pen. It’s narrow path led directly through a feeder rack and the charred remnants of a round hay bale showed where fire consumed its nutrients before the unharmed small herd of cattle could feast.
Driving toward the fire zone, a shroud of brown mixed with gray smoke smothered sunlight and stifled the air. Arriving to the intersection of Southeast Trail Road and Bishop Road, the fire had jumped the roadway as it pushed onward.
The gusting wind’s normal howl turned into a sick sounding gasp as oxygen pulled from the wind fed the surging tidal wave of flames. A Sullivan Sod Farm water tanker arrived to wash down roadside flames along Southeast Trail while a Flower Mound brush truck tackled things face-on from Bishop Road.
Flames consumed several power poles in its path. Later in the afternoon, PSO and Cotton Electric trucks patrolled the area examining how many poles would need to be replaced.
Homeowners evacuating the area would stop at the intersection and assess the firefight and their hopes of having an undamaged home to return to. Two homes, one near Southeast 135th Street and Bishop Road and another near 120th Street and Bishop Road were reported damaged from the fire, as was a barn.
As the fire’s path continued northeast toward the fire command center set-up at Gill’s Container Service at the intersection of Southeast 120th Street and Oklahoma 7, eastbound traffic was stopped due to smoke crossing the road. Westbound traffic also was shutdown as a precaution. Both lanes were reopened shortly before 5 p.m.
The fire had spread east near Pumpkin Center. By 2:30 p.m., Emergency Management issued a mandatory evacuation of the 4-mile radius from East Oklahoma 65 to Southeast Coombs Road.
By 4 p.m., the day’s ravenous winds began to die down. However, gusting began again shortly after dark. A homeowner on the north side of Oklahoma 7 was seen on his riding lawn mower giving the yard a quick trim to avoid adding any unnecessary fuel to any wind-riding embers that could quickly cause calamity.
By then, reinforcements in the guise of tanker and brush trucks from departments all the way from Grady County, south to Waurika, joined in the effort.
Crews were slated to stay through the night to maintain the hold of containment. With winds forecast to make the shift and later come from the north, the possibility of reignition would remain a concern.
Damage assessments were expected to be underway Saturday.