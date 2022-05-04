OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation modernizing county purchasing laws was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on April 28.
House Bill 3344, authored by Rep. Lonnie Sims, R-Jenks, modifies the procedure for requisition and inventory tracking of equipment, as well as modifies bid solicitation requirements. Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, is the principal Senate author.
Modifications include:
•requiring that for repairs to equipment exceeding 10,000 pounds, the maximum amount a department of the county government can request via a purchase order from the county purchasing agent is $30,000;
•raising the maximum amount, from $10,000 to $25,000, a department of the county government can request via purchase order from the county purchasing agent for equipment repairs;
•raising the minimum cost, from $500 to $2,500, of equipment required to be included in the inventory system for supplies and equipment kept by the county commissioners or their designee;
•requiring information technology hardware and software that is not used in the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges and having an original cost of $500 or more to be included in the inventory system kept by the county; and
•modifying the requirements of bid solicitation notices to specify whether written bids, electronic bids, or both will be accepted, as determined by vote of the county commissioners.
"With increases in parts and labor to repair county highway district machinery and equipment, House Bill 3344 will help get equipment repaired quicker and out on the road," said Cleveland County Commissioner Rod Cleveland. "This bill will bring better efficiencies in keeping and tracking county inventory assets matching the cost of materials to current state law that county governments follow."