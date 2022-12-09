Marking the completion of another successful deployment to the Republic of Korea, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment “Mission Ready” uncased its colors in front of family, friends and fellow soldiers today.

During the nine-month deployment, the battalion integrated with the 210th Field Artillery Brigade, where they operated as the ready battery. The team also executed multiple live fire exercises while honing their warfighting skills with weapons qualification and physical fitness, said 75th Field Artillery Brigade Commander Col. David Norris.