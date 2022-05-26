Middle schools girls who are entering sixth, seventh or eighth grades in Fall 2022 and who have an interest in mathematics, aerospace and other STEM disciplines may apply for Cameron University’s Applied Mathematics and Aerospace Engineering Summer Academy.
The residential academy is scheduled for July 10-15 on Cameron’s Lawton campus. The program will introduce several aspects of science engineering through the use of academic projects related to mathematics and aerospace engineering that are designed to stimulate creativity. There is no charge to participate. Only 12 students will be accepted.
After checking in on Sunday, July 10, participants will reside in the Shepler Center dormitory for five nights. All project supplies and equipment, instruction by CU faculty and meals will be provided. Activities will be held in the Sciences Complex. On Friday, July 15, parents and family are invited for lunch.
The academy agenda will include sessions on free fall, gravity, hot air balloons, rockets, physics and flight and more. Activities include the design, creation and testing of simplified rockets as well as visits to Science Museum Oklahoma and Frontier City.
For more information contact, Dr. E. Ann Nalley at 580-581-2889 or via email at annn@cameron.edu.