OKLAHOMA CITY — The United States Supreme Court has refused to consider an appeal of a lower court’s decision on McGirt.
The Supreme Court refused to consider an appeal to a ruling the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals made in Parish v. Oklahoma. That lets stand the ruling that McGirt is not retroactive.
Clifton Parish was convicted of second-degree murder in the 2010 beating and shooting death of Robert Strickland in Hugo. Parish sought to have the United States Supreme Court throw out his conviction, arguing that McGirt is retroactive, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Attorney General.
Parish’s conviction is one of many convictions that will now stand, with the Supreme Court’s decision.
On July 7, 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled in McGirt v. Oklahoma that in cases covered by the federal Major Crimes Act, much of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American land as the prior reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes: Cherokee, Choctaw, Chickasaw, Muscogee-Creek and Seminole.
In the aftermath, new crimes involving Native Americans in the Muscogee-Creek Nation’s reservation must be prosecuted by the federal government or the tribes.
Its precedent led the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to reverse several criminal convictions involving Native Americans. Court challenges are rising under the argument of jurisdiction and the relation between treaties between the United States and the tribal nations.
McGirt, now 71, was convicted of three sexual offenses against his wife’s 4-year-old granddaughter. A Muscogee County jury found him guilty and he was sentenced to 1,000 years in prison on top of a life sentence.
In August 2017, the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals decided another case regarding jurisdiction, Murphy v. Royal. In it, the court ruled that Congress had not disestablished the Muscogee-Creek reservation. The ruling hinged on there never being a disestablishment of the reservations of the Five Civilized Tribes as part of the Oklahoma Enabling Act. A domino effect flowed in the three years to follow, culminating with McGirt’s application for post conviction relief and its denial by the Wagoner County District Court.
Several inmates who were convicted in Comanche County court cases filed appeals in 2020 on the basis that their cases were covered by the Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling.
“We are hopeful that this is the first step in having the McGirt decision overturned or clarified and limited. Even without retroactive application, McGirt has opened prison doors and let violent criminals go free,” O’Connor said in a press release on Monday.