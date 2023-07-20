ELGIN — Elgin Mayor JJ Francais has declared his candidacy for the state Senate District 32 seat.
The seat is being vacated by John Michael Montgomery, who resigned earlier this month after being named president and CEO of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. His resignation is effective Aug. 1. A special election will be held Oct. 10 to fill his unexpired term.
A Conservative Republican, Francais aims to bring his unwavering work ethic and a determination to get the job done to serve the people of Southwest Oklahoma, according to a press release.
Francais’s platform includes fighting crime, battling inflation and protecting Oklahoma’s children from transgender grooming and woke corporations. He believes that government should empower its citizens rather than restrict their liberties, according to a press release.
Francais is vice president of public affairs at Hilliary Communications. He has developed strong relationships with local, state and federal officials across Oklahoma, Texas and Iowa, according to the press release.
“I’ve always wanted to serve and make a difference in the lives of Oklahomans,” said Francais. “If you want to fix things, you have to be in the room. I want to be that voice for the people, fighting for their interests and making Southwest Oklahoma an even better place to live and work.”
Accessibility is a core value for Francais. He promises to be readily available to listen and engage with constituents, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed, according to a press release.
He is a fourth-generation Oklahoman who has spent his entire life in Southwest Oklahoma.