WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fort Sill could be back in masks soon, according to a memo signed by Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks on Wednesday.
The mandate took effect Wednesday in places with “substantial or high community transmission,” the memo said, citing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
“Service members, Federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors who are not fully vaccinated also need to continue to physically distance consistent with applicable CDC and DoD Force Health Protection guidance,” Hicks said in the memo.
The mandate applies to areas of substantial or high community transmission and requires all service members, federal employees, onsite contractor employees, and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in indoor settings on installations and other facilities owned, leased or otherwise controlled by DoD.
High-transmission zones include areas marked in orange or red on the CDC’s online tracker. Most of Southwest Oklahoma is considered “High,” according to the CDC.
Fort Sill officials are expected to make a statement regarding masks on Thursday. It is unknown how this latest mandate could affect graduations on post.