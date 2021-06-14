The Comanche County Courthouse mask mandate has been lifted effective immediately, Comanche County District 2 Commissioner Johnny Owens said in a statement Monday.
In addition to the lifting of the masking requirement, temperature checks will no longer be required, Owens said. However, social distancing will remain in place. The Comanche County Detention protocols remain the same, Owens said.
The mandate for masks had been part of Comanche County’s COVID-19 protocols since commissioners reopened the courthouse in mid-February after being closed to the general public in most instances since Thanksgiving 2020.