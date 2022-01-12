UPDATED 3:18 P.M.: The man accused of killing his wife and infant son refused to make an appearance in court Wednesday afternoon.
The man, David John Van Duyn, 45, of Lawton, was described as not "in his right man" by a detention officer.
He was to felony charges of two counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent and two counts of unlawful removal of a dead body, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm were entered with a de facto not guilty plea and a future date of arraignment.
UPDATED: The charging affidavit for David John Van Duyn has been released for his alleged role in Lawton's first two homicides of 2022.
Lawton police were called Jan. 5, to apartment No. 501 at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road, regarding bullet holes that had come into the apartment. The bullet holes appeared to have come from the apartment below, No. 502, according to the probable cause affidavit. An unspecified number of bullet projectiles were recovered.
Officers knocked at the downstairs apartment door but were unable to reach anyone. Investigators were made aware David Van Duyn, his wife Naoko, and an infant boy lived inside. The property manager provided a key but police were unable to gain entry, the affidavit states. It appeared the front door had been barricaded from inside.
The next day, police were called back to the apartments after a “suspicious” man dressed in camouflage was seen walking into traffic around the complex, according to the affidavit. David Van Duyn matched the description and police caught up with him inside his vehicle at Dayspring Church, 8612 Cache Road. He had a loaded rifle and two loaded 9mm handguns with him. He was detained for a mental evaluation.
When officers realized he lived in apartment No. 502, a welfare check was made and police gained entry. Blood was found on the floor and the woman and child were found in an office/dayroom, the affidavit states.
Numerous shell casings were found throughout the apartment, according to the affidavit. There was evidence of over three dozen gunshots reported.
While being interviewed by detectives, Van Duyn admitted to killing his wife and son, the affidavit states. He also admitted to firing multiple bullets inside the apartment.
