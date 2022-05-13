Police presented charges Friday against a man accused of stabbing one woman to death and sending a juvenile girl to the hospital with injuries.
Ashley Marks (sic) was identified the victim of the city’s 10th homicide of 2022.
Detectives from the Lawton Police Criminal Investigation Division presented first-degree murder and assault with a dangerous weapons charge against Dwight Temple with the Comanche County District Attorney’s Office, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
Marks was pronounced dead at a local hospital on Wednesday. A juvenile female was taken to the hospital and is still alive, according to Grubbs.
Temple is accused of stabbing Marks in the neck and of injuring the girl during an incident shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1604 SW Texas, according to police records.
Grubbs was unable to comment as to the circumstances leading to the violence or how Temple was arrested. He was reported in Thursday and Friday’s City Jail inmate logs for the presented charges, records indicate.
More information will be available when charges are filed in Comanche County District Court.
District Attorney Kyle Cabelka told The Constitution he expects to formally file charges next week.
— Story has been updated to reflect a comment from the district attorney.